Missouri Gov and Former Navy SEAL Rappels into Stadium to Kick Off Bull Riding Competition

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, made quite an entrance to kick off the Professional Bull Rider PFI Western Invitational on Saturday night when he rappelled from the roof of the stadium into the center ring.

Greitens flew down his rappelling line just ahead of the playing of the national anthem as an announcer noted that the gov. is a recipient of both the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart which were earned during four tours of duty as a Navy SEAL.

The gov’s stunt brought loud cheering from the visitors at JQH Arena in Springfield, MO.

What an entrance into JQH, Governor @EricGreitens! Looking forward to another great night of @PBR PFI Western Invitational! pic.twitter.com/nl2Uggr4kp — JQH Arena (@JQHArena) September 10, 2017

The 43-year-old Republican from St. Louis was first elected to office in 2016 and is serving his first term in Jefferson City.

The PBR PFI Western Invitational is in its ninth year. The Built Ford Tough Series concludes on Sunday.

