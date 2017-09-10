SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Missouri Gov and Former Navy SEAL Rappels into Stadium to Kick Off Bull Riding Competition

Eric Greitens
AP/Jeff Roberson

by Warner Todd Huston10 Sep 2017Springfield, MO0

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, made quite an entrance to kick off the Professional Bull Rider PFI Western Invitational on Saturday night when he rappelled from the roof of the stadium into the center ring.

Greitens flew down his rappelling line just ahead of the playing of the national anthem as an announcer noted that the gov. is a recipient of both the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart which were earned during four tours of duty as a Navy SEAL.

The gov’s stunt brought loud cheering from the visitors at JQH Arena in Springfield, MO.

The 43-year-old Republican from St. Louis was first elected to office in 2016 and is serving his first term in Jefferson City.

The PBR PFI Western Invitational is in its ninth year. The Built Ford Tough Series concludes on Sunday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x