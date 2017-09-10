SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Steve Bannon Slams Hillary Clinton’s Leadership Style on 60 Minutes: ‘She’s Not Very Bright’

AP Photo/Jim Cole

by Katherine Rodriguez10 Sep 20170

Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon slammed former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s leadership style in an interview with CBS’s Charlie Rose on 60 Minutes: Overtime.

“Hillary Clinton’s not very bright. Everyone thinks she’s so smart, smarter than Donald Trump,” Bannon said. “She doesn’t really have a grasp. She doesn’t really have a grasp on what’s important and what’s not, and that’s what’s essential in a leader.”

Bannon contrasted Clinton’s leadership style with President Trump’s, saying the president can tell the difference between what is important and what is not.

“Donald Trump has a grasp on what’s important and what’s marginalia,” he said.

Bannon also blasted Clinton for not grasping the “nationalist movement” like some of her fellow Democrats in the House and the Senate, such as Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his colleagues.

“That’s why the smart guys in the Democratic Party, that’s why they understand what’s going on. Sherrod Brown gets this. Tim Ryan gets this … the guys around Schumer get this. They understand this. They’re trying to get the identity politics out. They’re trying to run,” Bannon said.

Even though Democrats have faulted Clinton for how she ran her campaign in the 2016 election, many Democrats and left-leaning journalists bashed Bannon as someone who is not very smart.

Former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer tweeted that Bannon is a “dumb person’s idea of a smart person”:

Slate’s chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie tweeted that it was “wild” that Bannon is “considered an intellectual”:

Clinton’s behavior after the 2016 election, however, has not exactly displayed much leadership. In a recent interview with CBS’s Sunday Morning, Clinton has trashed Trump’s character, called his inauguration speech “a cry from the white nationalist gut,” and admitted that she “had not drafted a concession speech” the night of the election.

