VIDEO: Police Shoot, Kill Armed Carjacker Following High Speed Chase

Dashcam video shows two La Crosse, Wisconsin, police officers shoot and kill an armed carjacker following a high speed chase.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke cleared both officers involved in the shooting.

According to Police One officers Stephen Hughes and Andrew Adey shot 54-year-old Roger Burzinski after he refused to pull over, led them on a high speed chase through a construction zone, then pointed a gun at officer Hughes.

Burzinski was driving a Chevy Trailblazer which he stole “from Houska Park after confronting a woman in the passenger seat at gunpoint,” reports Police One. The woman managed to get her three-year-old daughter as she fled the vehicle.

Officers Hughes and Ady fired five rounds in total after “Hughes fired twice, while Adey fired three rounds,” according to Police One. Burzinski was hit four times.

The carjacker’s gun turned out to be a BB gun, but District Attorney Gruenke said the officers’ use of lethal force was still justifiable. He said, “It was reasonable for both Officer Hughes and Adey to believe the suspect had the intent and the means to inflict death or great bodily harm to an officer, a member of the public, or the child in the stolen vehicle.”

