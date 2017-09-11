SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Blue-Collar Dem Boyle Betting on ‘Trump Wing’ to Win GOP ‘Civil War’

AP

by Tony Lee11 Sep 20170

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA)–a blue-collar Democrat who got the votes of many so-called “deplorables” who voted for President Donald Trump–believes Trump’s economic nationalist wing will win the GOP Civil War.

Boyle was referring to a Politico report that indicated former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon will be supporting primary challengers to Republican establishment Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Dean Heller (R-NV), and Bob Corker (R-TN) in addition to Luther Strange (R-AL).

“The GOP is being rebuilt in Trump’s image. While each race is different, in general I would bet on the Trump wing winning this civil war,” Boyle tweeted on Sunday evening.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x