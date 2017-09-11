Blue-Collar Dem Boyle Betting on ‘Trump Wing’ to Win GOP ‘Civil War’

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA)–a blue-collar Democrat who got the votes of many so-called “deplorables” who voted for President Donald Trump–believes Trump’s economic nationalist wing will win the GOP Civil War.

Boyle was referring to a Politico report that indicated former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon will be supporting primary challengers to Republican establishment Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Dean Heller (R-NV), and Bob Corker (R-TN) in addition to Luther Strange (R-AL).

“The GOP is being rebuilt in Trump’s image. While each race is different, in general I would bet on the Trump wing winning this civil war,” Boyle tweeted on Sunday evening.