Watch: Donald Trump and Melania Trump Lead Moment of Silence for 9/11

President Donald Trump led a moment of silence at the White House to remember the victims of 9/11.

The president and the first lady exited the White House at 8:46 a.m., the time that the first plane hit the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Members of the president’s White House staff gathered on the South Lawn.

After the moment of silence, a military bugle played taps as everyone put their hands on their hearts.

The president will attend a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon later today.