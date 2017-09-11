Gun Owners of America: We Need Roy Moore in the Senate to Secure Concealed Carry Reciprocity

Gun Owners of America (GOA) put out a September 11 press release rallying Alabama voters to support Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate in order to secure concealed carry reciprocity and suppressor deregulation.

The release quoted GOA Chairman Tim Macy, who said, “Judge Moore has long been an articulate — and uncompromising — champion for gun rights. And he will fight just as hard for gun owners in the U.S. Senate. There are few men I trust more than Judge Moore.”

Reciprocity legislation was introduced in the House on January 3, 2017, and companion legislation was introduced in the Senate. Moreover, legislation removing suppressors from the auspices of the National Firearms Act (1934) was introduced on January 9, 2017, and pro-Second Amendment stalwarts are now needed to get both pieces of legislation moving. Macy observed, “That’s why we need the Second Amendment Champion Judge Moore in the Senate — to help pass these bills.”

GOA’s rallying cry comes approximately two weeks after the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) endorsed Moore in his bid to unseat Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

According to AL.com, NAGR director Dudley Brown said, “Judge Roy Moore has proven to be a strict constitutionalist and has given good reason to believe he’ll be a gun rights champion and vocal supporter of the Second Amendment in the U.S. Senate.” He added, “[Moore] opposes expanded Brady Registration checks, calling them a national gun registration. He is also a steadfast opponent of high capacity gun magazine bans and bans on so-called ‘assault weapons.’”

NAGR also stressed that Moore will not be satisfied with simply playing defense for gun rights. Rather, they believe he will be a Senator who seeks the passage of legislation that expands the exercise of Second Amendment rights via the repeal of preexisting gun controls.

On August 4, 2017, Roll Call reported that Moore was at a Chambers County Republican Club meeting when someone asked about his support of the Second Amendment. Moore said, “We carry,” then pulled a concealed carry revolver out of his wife’s purse.

