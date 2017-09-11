Hillary Clinton Purchased $1.6 Million Property for Secret Service Next to Her Home Before 2016 Election

Former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton revealed on CBS’s Sunday Morning that she purchased a $1.6 million property so Secret Service members could live next to her home after she became president.

Clinton told CBS’s Jane Pauley in the interview Sunday that she bought her neighbor’s home in August 2016 to make the transition easier for her in November, expecting that she would win the election.

advertisement

“I know something about what it takes to move a president, and I thought I was going to win,” Hillary explained.

The home has three bedrooms, sits on 1.5 acres of land, and is a few feet away from the Clintons’ property. The Clintons turned the area of homes on Old House Lane in Chappaqua, New York, into a compound that allowed them to close the street to local traffic only. All cars that head down that road are checked by the Clintons’ security detail.

Clinton spoke about some other topics in the Sunday Morning interview with Pauley. She trashed Trump’s character, criticized his inauguration speech, and admitted that she “had not drafted a concession speech” the night of the election.