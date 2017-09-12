Hillary Clinton: I Wanted to Make Voodoo Dolls of Reporters, Lawmakers and Stick Them with Pins

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton was so frustrated about the infamous scandal surrounding her use of a private email server that she was “tempted” to construct voodoo dolls in the images of “certain members” of the news media and Congress, and then “stick them full of pins.”

So Clinton wrote in her 494-page new memoir, What Happened, which was released today.

advertisement

In the book, Clinton complained that the “attacks” against her use of the private email server “were untrue or wildly overstated, and motivated by partisan politics.”

She revealed her voodoo doll temptation:

It was a dumb mistake. But an even dumber “scandal.” It was like quicksand: the more you struggle, the deeper you sink. At times, I thought I must be going crazy. Other times, I was sure it was the world that had gone nuts. Sometimes I snapped at my staff. I was tempted to make voodoo dolls of certain members of the press and Congress and stick them full of pins. Mostly, I was furious at myself.

This isn’t the first time Clinton wrote about voodoo, which Google’s dictionary defines as a “religious cult practiced in the Caribbean and the southern US, combining elements of Roman Catholic ritual with traditional African magical and religious rites, and characterized by sorcery and spirit possession.”

In her previous memoir, Hard Choices, Clinton described attending a voodoo spirit ceremony with a “voodoo priest” during her honeymoon with Bill Clinton in Haiti in 1975.

She related in Hard Choices:

One of the most memorable experiences of our trip was meeting a local voodoo priest named Max Beauvoir. … He invited us to attend one of his ceremonies. We saw Haitians “seized with spirits” walk on hot coals, bite the heads off live chickens, and chew glass, spit out the shards, and not bleed. At the end of the ceremony, the people claimed the dark spirits had departed.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program: Aaron Klein Investigative Radio. Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.

Written with research by Joshua Klein.