SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Mnuchin: No Tax Cut for the Wealthy

REUTERS/RICK WILKING
REUTERS/RICK WILKING

by John Carney12 Sep 20170

Top earners will not see their tax bill fall under the tax plan being worked out by Trump administration and lawmakers, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday.

 The Trump administration has repeatedly said that its plans to reform the tax code would not cut income taxes for top earners. Instead, the administration says it is focused on cutting income taxes for the middle class and businesses.
Mnuchin said the top tax rate may be cut but that this would be offset by the loss of deductions, particularly deductions for state taxes.
“In the high tax states, there will not be a tax decrease,” Mnuchin said.
He described the plan not to cut taxes for the wealthy as “the Mnuchin rule.”
Mnuchin was speaking at CNBC and Institutional Investor’s Delivering Alpha conference.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x