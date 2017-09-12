Donald Trump’s Congressional Deputy Trades DACA Amnesty for Tax Cuts, Not Border Wall

President Donald Trump’s top congressional aide is prioritizing a new “DACA” amnesty and a tax cut ahead of Trump’s promised border wall, according to news reports.

The congressional relations aide, Marc Short, told reporters September 12 that he is not asking Democrats for any concessions — such as funding for a border wall or passage of the RAISE Act — as they draft an expensive new amnesty for many younger illegals, including the 800,000 illegals who are covered by former President Barack Obama’s DACA amnesty since 2012.

“We’re interested in getting border security and the president has made the commitment to the American people that a barrier is important to that security,” Short said, according to TheHill.com. “Whether it’s part of DACA or another legislative vehicle, I don’t want to bind us into a construct that would make the conclusion on DACA impossible.”

During the breakfast, Short touted the importance of a tax cut. “It is essential to us — right now,” he said.

USA Today reported:

“We are most interested in getting border security, and the president has made a commitment to the American people that he believes that a physical barrier is important to that equation of border security,” Short told reporters at a Christian Science Monitorbreakfast in Washington. “Whether or not that is part of a DACA equation or whether or not that’s another legislative vehicle, I don’t want to bind ourselves into a construct that makes reaching a conclusion on DACA impossible,” he said. “The president is also interested, as he said, in solving the issue of DACA” and “believes this is an issue Congress has failed on,” Short said.

Even as Short offered to support the Democrats’ top legislative priority for 2017, gratis, he also said that the president wants Democrats to fund his top-priority demand for a border wall, which was the key element of the president’s unprecedented race for the White House.

According to TheHill.com, “The president is not backing off a border wall. The president is committed to sticking by the commitment that a physical structure is needed….whether that is part of a DACA package or another package, I won’t prejudge that today, but he’s committed to getting that wall built.”

However, many top Democrats — and many of the Democrats’ constituency groups — have repeatedly said they oppose construction of a border fence. Also, Democrats have a huge incentive to oppose the border wall, but Trump’s failure to build the wall will cripple his reelection chances in 2020.

Trump’s 2020 chances will be even lower if he accepts a wage-lowering amnesty as a trade for the corporate tax cut, and so does not get the RAISE Act immigration reform or the border wall.

Short is a former president of the Koch brothers’ Freedom Partners group. The group’s top priority is reducing taxes, which Short also touted during the meeting.

He also appeared to trade a quick DACA amnesty in exchange for a pro-business tax break — not a border wall or the wage-boosting, merit immigration RAISE Act— by declaring there is a “new season of bipartisanship” after Trump reached out to Democrats following his decision to end Obama’s amnesty.

Under current rules, 4 million young Americans enter the workforce each year to search for decent jobs. But each year, the government also hands out 1 million green cards to new immigrants who compete against Americans for good jobs.

The government also hands out almost 3 million short-term work permits to foreign workers. These permits include roughly 330,000 one-year OPT permits for foreign graduates of U.S. colleges, roughly 200,000 three-year H-1B visas for foreign white-collar professionals, and 400,000 two-year permits to DACA illegals. Some of those imported white-collar workers gain outsourced jobs at Jan’s alma mater, Stanford University.

That Washington-imposed policy of mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families.

Amid the huge inflow of new workers, the percentage of working Americans has declined steadily: