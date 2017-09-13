‘Amnesty Don’ Trends at Number One on Twitter in Washington, D.C.

Following President Trump’s choosing to make a deal that will give amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens currently protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Breitbart News plastered the headline “Amnesty Don” on its front page.
Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the ultimate end to the DACA program, under which hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens were given work permits and temporary protected status, Trump has remained unclear on whether he would stick to his anti-amnesty campaign promises or cave to the political establishment.
At his White House meeting with moderates, as Breitbart News reported, Trump is set to choose a legislative deal that quickly legalizes the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens on DACA, without getting any pro-American immigration reforms in return.
Following the report, “Amnesty Don” peaked at the number one trend in Washington, D.C. on Twitter, the social media outlet the President is most known for using.
Breitbart's 'Amnesty Don' trends at #1 in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/oCvze8lZOE
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 14, 2017
Interesting that "Amnesty Don" is trending.
— Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017
Amnesty Don is trending right now. The base is pissed.
— Ross Johansen (@rossjohansen) September 14, 2017
"Amnesty Don" is trending, everyone. My question: Will that change Trump's mind by 8 am?
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 14, 2017
Trump’s biggest supporters immediately took to Twitter using the hashtag “#AmnestyDon” to blast the President for his choice to give into DACA amnesty.
#AmnestyDon is selling out his base for the swamp. @realDonaldTrump don't support #DACA deal https://t.co/vPkpm7DOQq
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 14, 2017
We did not vote for amnesty. #amnestydon
— 🇺🇸 (@nemzy1988) September 14, 2017
Steve King is right. Is #AmnestyDon willing to risk everything for a few good headlines? https://t.co/2KI1fArExm
— mediacritic (@mediacritik) September 14, 2017
#AmnestyDon bowing to the democrats again. https://t.co/h4gHCw2Nog
— Grumpy Old Guy (@ConstipatedGang) September 12, 2017
For 1-Term POTUS#AmnestyDon https://t.co/RFxZdiDFGa
— David Alvord (@davealvord164) September 14, 2017
#AmnestyDon is getting not a lot of love from his base over his surrender on #DACA:) https://t.co/x9EuxKv2E7
— Pete Quily (@pqpolitics) September 14, 2017
It's true. He went from the people's champion to #AmnestyDon in a week. https://t.co/siyXyYumEE
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 14, 2017
DACA recipients currently hold upwards of 700,000 U.S. jobs. An ultimate end to the program – with DACA recipients not getting amnesty –would result in a 700,000 job stimulus for American workers. This would amount to nearly 30,000 new U.S. job openings for American workers every month once the program is officially phased out.
Although screening for DACA was previously touted as being sufficient in keeping criminals out, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed that more than 2,100 recipients had their status revoked for being criminals or gang members.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
