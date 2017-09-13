‘Amnesty Don’ Trends at Number One on Twitter in Washington, D.C.

Following President Trump’s choosing to make a deal that will give amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens currently protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Breitbart News plastered the headline “Amnesty Don” on its front page.

Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the ultimate end to the DACA program, under which hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens were given work permits and temporary protected status, Trump has remained unclear on whether he would stick to his anti-amnesty campaign promises or cave to the political establishment.

At his White House meeting with moderates, as Breitbart News reported, Trump is set to choose a legislative deal that quickly legalizes the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens on DACA, without getting any pro-American immigration reforms in return.

Following the report, “Amnesty Don” peaked at the number one trend in Washington, D.C. on Twitter, the social media outlet the President is most known for using.

Breitbart's 'Amnesty Don' trends at #1 in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/oCvze8lZOE — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 14, 2017

Interesting that "Amnesty Don" is trending. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017

Amnesty Don is trending right now. The base is pissed. — Ross Johansen (@rossjohansen) September 14, 2017

"Amnesty Don" is trending, everyone. My question: Will that change Trump's mind by 8 am? — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 14, 2017

Trump’s biggest supporters immediately took to Twitter using the hashtag “#AmnestyDon” to blast the President for his choice to give into DACA amnesty.

We did not vote for amnesty. #amnestydon — 🇺🇸 (@nemzy1988) September 14, 2017

Steve King is right. Is #AmnestyDon willing to risk everything for a few good headlines? https://t.co/2KI1fArExm — mediacritic (@mediacritik) September 14, 2017

#AmnestyDon is getting not a lot of love from his base over his surrender on #DACA:) https://t.co/x9EuxKv2E7 — Pete Quily (@pqpolitics) September 14, 2017

It's true. He went from the people's champion to #AmnestyDon in a week. https://t.co/siyXyYumEE — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 14, 2017