Breitbart News Daily: O’Reilly, Milo, And the Assault on Free Speech Reaches the White House

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the Trump administration and its policies, as well as the left’s assault on free speech.

Jenny Beth Martin of the Tea Party Patriots will discuss Hillary Clinton using every excuse in the book — her book! — to explain why she lost the 2016 election.

Bob Moffit of the Heritage Foundation will talk about Bernie Sanders’s new single-payer healthcare plan, while JihadWatch director Robert Spencer will talk about the new Congressional move to force the White House to condemn “hate groups”.

Bill O’Reilly will talk about his new book — Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence — as well as the recent attacks on statues of Thomas Jefferson.

Cliff Sims, Special Assistant to the President will discuss the White House push for tax reform.

Milo Yiannopoulos will discuss the attacks on free speech, including the Congressional resolution, as well as his forthcoming “free speech week” at Berkeley.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show.