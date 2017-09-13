SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

DACA Amnesty Deal Explodes Twitter

Amnesty
Neil Munro

by Neil Munro13 Sep 20170

The Democrats’ declaration of a DACA amnesty victory over President Donald Trump sparked a roar on Twitter as amnesty advocates cheered and pro-American reformers jumped with alarm.

Business groups and amnesty supporters applauded the apparent death of Trump’s popular pro-American, immigration-reform, election-winning agenda.

 

After the apparent victory, amnesty advocates also raised their demands by insisting that any border security measure not include enforcement of existing immigration laws.

Some Trump supporters looked for a positive spin.

 

Long-standing opponents of Trump took time to jeer at Trump’s apparent failure to stick to his campaign promises.

 

