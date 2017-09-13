DACA Amnesty Deal Explodes Twitter

The Democrats’ declaration of a DACA amnesty victory over President Donald Trump sparked a roar on Twitter as amnesty advocates cheered and pro-American reformers jumped with alarm.

@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible. https://t.co/uJjxk6uX5g — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 14, 2017

ONLY deal that MIGHT make sense for #DACA is RAISE Act + E-Verify + Wall. Dems' "Border security" pledge is MEANINGLESS. @realDonaldTrump — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 14, 2017

Tonight @David_Gergen & @davidaxelrod are praising @realDonaldTrump. What does that tell you abt any "deal" cut over #DACA? — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 14, 2017

THE ART OF THE STEAL: Let's hope that Pelosi & Schumer misrepresented the #DACA deal. @realDonaldTrump — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 14, 2017

Even if only a third of the base becomes disillusioned by a bad DACA deal, GOPers need that third to turn out in 2018 and 2020. — Fred Bauer (@fredbauerblog) September 14, 2017

I will gladly pay you Tuesday for an amnesty today. https://t.co/7gGQNfq5dQ pic.twitter.com/VCb5PVZOBv — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017

"I lost friends & family for him." Many Trump voters burned their bridges. If he betrays (still doubt it), their vengeance will be terrible. https://t.co/qALNkTnVMV — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017

Ah, so the difference is that while Hillary promised amnesty in the first 100 days, you'd wait til after 200 days. https://t.co/ME6B1aTa3t — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017

Trump on Aug. 31, 2016 was very clear about immediately ending amnesty https://t.co/nnZZTgL3N3 pic.twitter.com/Y3lpNBdKRX — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) September 14, 2017

Trump, Pelosi and Schumer just screwed us. So much for Trump being a good deal maker. What bull. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2017

If reports true 100%. I blame R's. They caused this. They wanted him to fail and now pushed him into arms of political suicide–IF TRUE. https://t.co/WTqe6jzfa9 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

And if @POTUS doesn't keep that promise, and goes for amnesty, it will be the political equivalent or "read my lips, no new taxes" https://t.co/WxBSHYMxv6 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

Deep State Wins, Huge Loss for #MAGA No Countrvailing WH Force to Globalists Gary Cohn, Dina Powell, Gen. Kelly, Mark Short @POTUS Betrayed https://t.co/cZzWUlUJw2 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 14, 2017

Business groups and amnesty supporters applauded the apparent death of Trump’s popular pro-American, immigration-reform, election-winning agenda.

This is most important pt to any deal today or in future. The President is the border security validator, not a website largely read in DC. https://t.co/f4FZTtgrzr — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) September 14, 2017

Kudos to @POTUS for pursuing agreement that will protect #Dreamers from deportation https://t.co/2nRYOv82RO — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 14, 2017

A lot of unknowns around the countours of any DACA deal. To state obvious – this isn't the same as a budget deal. Still a good start. /1 — Philip Wolgin (@pwolgin) September 14, 2017

Schumer/Pelosi announce deal w Trump on #DACA in return for border security package. No wall. Statement: pic.twitter.com/yYJbbuxkmf — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 14, 2017

After the apparent victory, amnesty advocates also raised their demands by insisting that any border security measure not include enforcement of existing immigration laws.

We can't allow Schumer and Pelosi to make a deal that includes interior enforcement for #DACA protection. We are not your bargaining chip! https://t.co/cpwJpoqMuQ — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) September 14, 2017

On the deal tonight: Our demand is clear – clean #DreamAct now #HereToStay — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) September 14, 2017

Some Trump supporters looked for a positive spin.

Pelosi and Schumer statement was fake news Trump did not agree to "no Wall" – deal about DACA only Trump knows base would leave if no Wall — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 14, 2017

Long-standing opponents of Trump took time to jeer at Trump’s apparent failure to stick to his campaign promises.

Deal is emerging: Democrats get DACA in exchange for US Treasury picking up Mrs. Mnoochin’s August American Express bill. — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 14, 2017

Working for ML Cantor, some groups charged any meeting was a "secret amnesty meeting." What will they say re Trump tonite? — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) September 14, 2017