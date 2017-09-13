Donald Trump Meeting Democratic, GOP, Amnesty Advocates

President Donald Trump is holding a series of meetings with liberal Republican and progressive Democratic legislators, where he is being bombarded with demands for a new DACA amnesty for at least 3.6 million illegals.

This evening, Trump will meet at the White House with Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, despite their hard-nosed refusal to consider any trade in exchange for Trump’s support of the very expensive “Dream Act” amnesty for at least 3.6 million foreigners, including at least 800,000 DACA beneficiaries.

NEWS – Schumer and Pelosi to join Trump for dinner at White House tonight, per three ppl briefed. Topics include DREAM Act … — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 13, 2017

Schumer, Pelosi and their deputies have repeatedly and publicly rejected Trump’s election-winning platform of merit-immigration RAISE wage-boosting reform, a border wall, and better enforcement of the nation’s rules against hiring illegal immigrants. If Trump gives away his DACA amnesty bargaining-card, he will lose his ability to fund the wall or enact the RAISE Act.

Politico reports that Trump will meet Wednesday with the so-called “Problem Solvers” caucus, which consists of business-backed Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, including its co-chairmen, Reps. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), will attend, according to multiple sources. Several other moderate members are on the list of those invited, including Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), co-chair of the center-left Blue Dog Coalition, and Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who is weighing a challenge against Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.). Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) and Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) are also on the invite list, according to a source.

For example, the pro-American immigration reform group, NumbersUSA, gives an F- rating to Democrats Schrader, Suozzi, Sinema, Gottheimer and Murphy. Democrat Peterson got a C-, while GOP Reps. Reed got a D rating and Thompson got a C-.

Politico described the group as “moderates.”

On Tuesday, Trump invited several Democrats to an evening meeting at the White House to talk about tax reform. The Democrats are facing tough elections in November 2018, so Trump has some power to win their votes for his agenda. They were West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, and Indiana’s Joe Donnelly.

In negotiations with the Democrats, Trump will be surrounded by pro-amnesty aides, including congressional relations aide Marc Short and White House chief of staff John Kelly. In a September 10 email to Fox News, Kelly said “my [message on DACA to legislators] always was ‘I have bought you time to do something on DACA.’ I begged and pleaded with them. They did exactly nothing.”

But Trump will also be advised by Stephen Miller, who has firmly supported pro-American immigration reforms.