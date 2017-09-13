Gary Cohn Plans Climate Change Meeting with World Leaders at United Nations

President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Gary Cohn appears keen on working with the world about climate change, setting up a meeting next week at the United Nations to discuss the issue.

The breakfast will include climate and energy ministers from around the world, according to a New York Times report. The Times cited an invitation describing the event as “an opportunity for key ministers with responsibility for these issues to engage in an informal exchange of views and discuss how we can move forward most productively.”

Cohn was notably an advocate for the Trump administration staying in the Paris Climate Agreement, describing the president in May as “evolving” on the issue.

“His views are evolving, which is exactly what they should be,” Cohn told reporters during a press briefing in Sicily at the G7 summit.

Despite Cohn’s advice, Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump said during a speech at the White House explaining his decision.