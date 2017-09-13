Hannity on Trump’s Reported Amnesty Cave: Must ‘Keep His Promise or It’s Over!’

Following a report that President Trump is eyeing a deal that would include giving amnesty and potentially a pathway to citizenship to 800,000 illegal aliens protected by an Obama-created immigration program, Fox News host Sean Hannity is lighting into the administration and Republicans.

Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the ultimate end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, under which hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens were given work permits and temporary protected status, Trump has remained unclear on whether he would stick to his anti-amnesty campaign promises or cave to the political establishment.

At his White House meeting with moderates, as Breitbart News reported, Trump may sign onto a legislative deal that quickly legalizes the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens on DACA, without getting any pro-American immigration reforms in return.

Hannity, one of the first openly pro-Trump hosts on the Fox News Channel, took to Twitter to explain how an amnesty under Trump’s watch would be political suicide for the White House.

Weak R's have betrayed voters. @POTUS needs to stay the course and keep his promises or it's over! Pelosi and Schumer can never be trusted. https://t.co/ky0NWvZoBv — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

And if @POTUS doesn't keep that promise, and goes for amnesty, it will be the political equivalent or "read my lips, no new taxes" https://t.co/WxBSHYMxv6 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

Politicians are supposed to keep their word. R's failed on Healthcare, broke their word They have failed! @POTUS needs to keep his promises https://t.co/NldKWcFrRB — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

I support the AGENDA. Help the forgotten men and women ignored and hurt by Obama and the democrats. That's what matters. https://t.co/LhLxHkCkLj — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

Other leading immigration patriots like Mark Krikorian and Mickey Kaus took to Twitter to express their disdain for amnesty for illegal aliens and its potential to create a massive surge of illegal and legal immigration over the next two years.

Kaus simply re-tweeted an old Trump post from 2016, where he blasted then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for her support for amnesty and open borders.

Hillary Clinton will use American tax dollars to provide amnesty for thousands of illegals. I will put #AmericaFirst! #BigLeagueTruth pic.twitter.com/nudgLtspyJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2016

Krikorian gave more direct commentary, slamming Trump for reportedly caving on amnesty without getting any pro-American immigration reform legislation, like the RAISE Act, in return.

This is why White House needed an outline of what a DACA deal should look like *before* announcing the phase-out of DACA. https://t.co/DmKpwUlZQF — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017

Interesting that "Amnesty Don" is trending. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017