Hillary Clinton: Democrats Have Media ‘Disadvantage’ Thanks to Breitbart News

REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File

by Charlie Spiering13 Sep 20170

Failed former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is worried that Democrats have a media disadvantage in the country thanks to the rise of conservative news.

“The other side has dedicated propaganda channels — that’s what I call Fox News,” Clinton said. “It has outlets like Breitbart and you know crazy Infowars and things like that.”

She made her remarks during an interview with former Obama aides on their popular Pod Save America podcast and expressed frustration that her media messaging failed to top Trump’s “reality TV campaign.”

“Boy it was tough to break through,” she said, referring back to the 2016 presidential campaign.

Democrats, she warned, would face a “very difficult media environment” in the future.

Clinton said conservative news outlets were “aided and abetted” by the Russians and she also blamed Facebook for driving traffic to conservative news sources.

“We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to break through … we’re still at a disadvantage,” she said.

