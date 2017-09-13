Late-Night Deal Gives Amnesty to Democrats, No Wall to Donald Trump

President Donald Trump surrendered his most powerful political tool for filling his the campaign-winning promise of a border wall, by agreeing to extend the DACA amnesty for at least 800,000 illegal immigrants in exchange for an unexplained “package of border security” improvements.

The amnesty-for-no-wall deal was announced by the Democratic winners, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, in a late night statement.

advertisement

We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President. The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.

Trump’s press aide released a subsequent statement, which suggested the president would continue to plead with Democrats for wall funding, even though numerous top Democrats have repeatedly insisted they will never fund the promised border wall.

While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 14, 2017

Pro-American immigration reformers had hoped that Trump would swap a revived DACA amnesty for his popular goals, such as the merit-immigration RAISE Act, new rules against hiring illegals and a border wall. Instead, they and Trump got only a vague promise of border security improvements, and a Democratic refusal to fund his wall.

A White House statement said the meeting was “constructive … [officials look] forward to continuing these conversations with leadership on both sides of the aisle.”

The statements did not describe the scale of the promised DACA amnesty, which could reach 4 million illegals and tempory residents, and deliver them to voting booths starting 2022.