President Trump Applauds Lindsey Graham’s Bill to Repeal Obamacare

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) new legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare through block grants.

President Trump released a statement on Wednesday cheering the Graham and Cassidy bill to replace Obamacare. Graham and Cassidy, along with Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Dean Heller (R-NV), and former Sen. Rick Santorum, unveiled their legislation on Wednesday – otherwise known as Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson (GCHJ). The legislation would repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandate, Obamacare’s medical device tax, and deliver health care dollars to the states so that they can design a health care system that works best for their local population.

President Trump said:

I applaud the Senate for continuing to work toward a solution to relieve the disastrous Obamacare burden on the American people. My Administration has consistently worked to enact legislation that repeals and replaces Obamacare, and that can pass the Senate and make it to my desk. Obamacare has been a complete nightmare for the many Americans who have been devastated by its skyrocketing healthcare premiums and deductibles and canceled or shrinking plans. As I have continued to say, inaction is not an option, and I sincerely hope that Senators Graham and Cassidy have found a way to address the Obamacare crisis.

A number of governors have come out publicly in support of the new Obamacare repeal legislation. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal plan in exclusive interviews with Breitbart News. Herbert declared that the bill was a “vast improvement over the Affordable Care Act.” Graham told Breitbart News that at least 14 governors support the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare legislation.

Sen. Graham cheered Vice President Mike Pence’s support for the new Obamacare repeal bill. Graham said that Pence has been “awesome.”

Graham said that he needs helps rounding up support for the bill. Sen. Graham explained, “I’m urging the White House to call governors and to urge Mitch McConnell to take action. I’m telling the Republican party that we have not tried everything.”

President Trump contends that Obamacare continues to be a “complete nightmare” for Americans and has led to skyrocketing health care costs. The president hopes that this legislation will serve as the vehicle to repeal and replace Obamacare.