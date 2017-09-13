The Economist: Illegal Aliens Protected by DACA Getting Jobs Over Unemployed Americans

Illegal aliens protected by an Obama-created temporary amnesty program are receiving job opportunities at a higher rate than unemployed Americans, a report by the Economist reveals.

Citing a study by Tom Wong of the University of California, San Diego, the Economist explains how nearly 800,000 illegal aliens protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program – which President Trump will officially end – have a higher employment rate than Americans.

“Over 93% of DACA recipients above the age of 25 are employed (compared with 78% of all Americans between the ages of 25 and 54),” the Economist reported.

DACA allows for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to work legally in the U.S., while receiving temporary protected status to avoid deportation.

As of August, there remains 7.1 million Americans out of work, not including the Americans who have stopped looking for work altogether, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As Breitbart Texas previously reported, a study by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders group, FWD.us, found that when DACA ends – so long as an amnesty is not passed through Congress – it will open up at least 720,000 U.S. jobs for American workers. On average, 30,000 American job opportunities would open up each month.

The job stimulus for Americans that not giving into amnesty for DACA recipients would create is still in crisis, as a former Koch brothers executive who now serves in the Trump administration said this week that the White House would like to see a clean amnesty bill for DACAs.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach exclusively told Breitbart News that tying amnesty for DACAs to either tax cuts or border wall funding is the “ultimate bad deal.”

“I cannot believe President Trump would ever agree to such an obvious bad deal,” Kobach said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.