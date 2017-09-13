WATCH: Miami Nun in Full Habit Uses Chainsaw to Clear Debris After Hurricane Irma

A nun dressed in a full habit was spotted using a chainsaw to clear brush from the fallen debris following Hurricane Irma’s destruction in Miami, Florida, according to a video captured by an off-duty police officer.

An off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department spotted Sister Margaret Ann at work on Tuesday chipping away at trees and posted it on Facebook.

The Miami-Dade Police Department shared the video, which has gained nearly one million views since its posting Tuesday.

“Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this!” the department wrote on Facebook:

Sister Margaret Ann is principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School, a Catholic high school located southwest of Miami’s downtown area.

“We are so blessed to have her and the Carmelite Sisters at our school,” the school wrote on its Facebook page. “We are proud of the example they show for our students and other members of the community every day.”

Sister Margaret Ann told CNN she felt called to action after seeing someone spin out near a blocked roadway.

“The road was blocked, we couldn’t get through,” Sister Margaret Ann said. “And I saw somebody spin in the mud and almost go into a wall, going off the road. So, there was a need, I had the means — so I wanted to help out.”

The Carmelite nun added that she found chainsaws sitting in a utility closet at her school, noting that “they didn’t belong there” and “needed to be used.”

She said she was trying to live out an example of what the school teaches its students: “Do what you can to help.”

Many people who posted on the Miami-Dade Police Facebook page thanked the nun for her service and discussed how difficult it is to use a chainsaw while dressed in a full habit.