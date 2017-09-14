Donald and Melania Trump Visit Hurricane Victims in Naples, Florida

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Naples, Florida, to visit with people affected by Hurricane Irma and thank Americans involved with the recovery efforts.

The president walked through the streets viewing damaged properties and speaking with homeowners before handing out supplies and food.

“Where was Obama during the last hurricane?” one man shouted in earshot of reporters. “On the golf course!”

Another man wearing a Make America Great Again hat stepped up for a photograph with the president.

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

The president joked with FEMA officials and members of the Coast Guard, thanking them for responding to back-to-back hurricanes.

“I don’t want to see you next week at another place,” he said. ”We’ve seen you enough.”

The president praised Gov. Rick Scott for handling the storm response.

“The job he’s done is incredible,” Trump said.

He also thanked the military, first responders, and even the media.

“Media, we appreciate your being so understanding,” he said. “It’s been a tough period of time even for you folks, and we really do appreciate your understanding.”

During the flight to Naples, the Trumps witnessed some of the damage caused by the hurricane: