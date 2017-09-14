Exclusive–Rep. Lou Barletta on Trump’s DACA Deal: ‘We Need to Put Americans First Before Any Deal Is Made’

Congressman Lou Barletta (R-PA), who is running for the Keystone State’s senate seat currently held by Democrat Bob Casey, condemned President Donald Trump’s potential deal to grant amnesty to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal immigrants.

Barletta told Breitbart News, “We need to put Americans first before any deal is made.”

President Donald Trump confirmed to reporters on Thursday that he was willing to deal with Democrats for DACA illegal aliens separately from his promised wall on the southern border. Trump then suggested that the southern border wall was already under construction. This retreat from his most prominent campaign promise enraged his nationalist-populist base, who subsequently labeled him, “Amnesty Don.”

Rep. Barletta declared in a statement to Breitbart News:

Enforcement must come first before any kind of legalization. We owe it to the American people to put an end to illegal immigration. They should expect nothing less. If we continue to fail to stop illegal immigration, in 10 years, there will be another 800,000 people in this country illegally competing for American jobs. Now is the time to finally secure our borders, enforce our laws, and put an end to illegal immigration. We should have compassion for everyone, including those who came here with no fault of their own, but first and foremost we must take into account the American worker and family, and legal immigrants who came to this country the right way.

Congressman Barletta was one of the first congressmen to endorse Donald Trump in the primaries for his strong stance on illegal immigration. As mayor of Hazelton, Pennsylvania, Barletta cracked down on illegal immigration and businesses that hired illegal immigrants, and he instituted penalties for landlords that housed illegals. I

n the House, Barletta fought for increased controls on illegal immigration, sponsored legislation to defund sanctuary cities, and voted to repeal and replace Obamacare. If elected to the Senate, Barletta contends that he could further the president’s promised agenda to stop illegal immigration, and fund the southern border wall.

Barletta will challenge incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in 2018, running on a populist platform of curbing illegal immigration and fighting for the American worker.

