Trump Voters Throw MAGA Hats into Twitter Bonfire

Donald Trump’s supporters have begun burning his signature MAGA hats in protest against his big-amnesty-for-no-wall deal with Democrats.
Trump has sold millions of hats so there are many more to burn if Trump goes ahead with the vaguely described plan to support the Democrats big “dream” amnesties in exchange for token improvements to border security — despite his campaign-winning, pro-American, immigration-reform-and-border-wall platform.
More importantly, the hat-burning may presage a huge demoralization among Trump’s loyal followers, and cause his support to drop down to the basement levels achieved by President Goerge W. Bush when he pushed for an amnesty in 2006 and 2007. Bush’s ratings fell to almost 30 percent — despite the booming economy — once he alienated Republicans in 2006 by pushing for cheap-labor amnesty bills.
Found this by the side of the road … #amnestydon #burnmyMAGAhat pic.twitter.com/QivQ81xClG
— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) September 14, 2017
#AmnestyDon #burnmyMAGAhat pic.twitter.com/xECHLI1XZn
— Nathan Simms (@ClevelandSimms) September 15, 2017
Live in apartment, can't burn. #AmnestyDon you broke my heart. @realDonaldTrump better look forward to retirement in 2020. #GoGetHimMueller pic.twitter.com/jdO5edLwqo
— Impeach Him (@GregPrill) September 14, 2017
Here's mine. #AmnestyDon pic.twitter.com/37Znr79n7f
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 14, 2017
#AmnestyDon#BuildTheWall#BurnMyMAGAHat
Done.@AnnCoulter@KausMickey pic.twitter.com/E7AIHP57dp
— Black Pillman (@TrumpTrumpsUp) September 14, 2017
Dear @realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/CX0VRMOxJB
— Luis Withrow (@_weese_) September 15, 2017
Everyone who owns a #MAGA hat, for starters. https://t.co/TwQwLS6Ngy
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 14, 2017
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.