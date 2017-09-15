Donald Trump High Fives 11-Year-Old Frank Giaccio Who Came to Mow White House Lawn

President Donald Trump stopped by to greet 11-year-old Frank Giaccio after the boy came to the White House to mow the lawn.

“Good job!” Trump said, after walking out on the lawn to meet the boy. He kept mowing but stopped to give the president a high five.

advertisement

Future of the country pic.twitter.com/HleoJiuot0 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 15, 2017

“Future of the country right there,” Trump said. “We’re lucky.”

Giaccio said that he wanted to be a Navy SEAL when he grew up.

“Maybe he’ll be president,” Trump said.

11-year-old Frank Giaccio gets to mow lawn at the White House after sending a letter earlier this year making request. pic.twitter.com/ysTyuM6w4a — CSPAN (@cspan) September 15, 2017

Giaccio wrote a letter to the president offering to mow the White House lawn, after starting his own business.

“I would like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for,” Frank wrote in a letter. “I admire your business background and have started my own business.”