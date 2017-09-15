Donald Trump: No Chain Migration

President Donald Trump zagged back towards his 2016 election-winning immigration platform Friday morning, tweeting out a demand that Congress reduce low-skill chain migration.

CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The demand, if maintained, would kill Trump’s late-night DACA amnesty deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

His aides, however, also announced that the President would issue a consistent immigration policy in a week or 10 days, according to Bloomberg.

Trump’s revived demand for an end to chain-migration is a reversion to his August support for the popular RAISE Act, which would end the “chain migration” rules which allow recent immigrants to get citizenship for their unskilled and government-dependent relatives.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has also spoken out against chain migration.

Democrats, however, strongly oppose any curbs on chain-migration because they are relying on a huge inflow of unskilled immigrants to win national political dominance. Without the new chain migrants, the Democrats’ progressive leaders would be forced to humiliate themselves by offering pro-American concessions to American voters.

For example, the emerging deal between Trump and Schumer would provide quick citizenship for at least 3 million illegals via the “Dream Act.” But those 3 million could bring another several million immigrants — and likely Democratic voters — via “chain migration” during the following ten years.

Most media coverage of the DACA deal suggests it only covers the 700,000 “dreamer” illegal immigrants who are now protected by former President Barack Obama’s 2012 “DACA” amnesty. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi insist that the deal endorses the much larger Dream Act, which would ensure a much larger wave of subsequent chain migration.

Business groups fully support chain migration because it imports an extra 500,000 new welfare-funded customers and potential cheap employees each year.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs. However, the government imports roughly 1 million legal immigrants to compete against Americans for jobs.

The government also hands out almost 3 million short-term work permits to foreign workers. These permits include roughly 330,000 one-year OPT permits for foreign graduates of U.S. colleges, roughly 200,000 three-year H-1B visas for foreign white-collar professionals, and 400,000 two-year permits to DACA illegals.

That Washington-imposed policy of mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families.

Amid the huge inflow of new workers, wages for men have remained flat since 1973, and the percentage of working Americans has declined steadily for the last few decades: