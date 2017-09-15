Donald Trump Signs Congressional Resolution Condemning White Supremacists in Charlottesville

President Donald Trump signed a Congressional resolution condemning the violence from white supremacists in Charlottesville — despite his assertion that there was violence on “both sides” of the protests.

The resolution condemning the violence and describing it as a “domestic terrorist attack” was pressed by Republicans and Democrats in Congress in reaction to the controversy over the president’s remarks.

advertisement

The statement specifically condemns white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and “other hate groups” but does not mention violent leftist groups like Antifa.

The resolution urges Trump to “use all available resources” to address the threats posed by white nationalist groups.

The White House is bringing important voices to visit with Trump after they criticized him in the wake of his Charlottesville remarks.

Trump met with Senator Tim Scott on Wednesday after he warned that the president was losing his moral authority after Charlottesville.

The president said after the meeting that he was correct to condemn violence from both sides.

“I think especially in light of the advent of Antifa, if you look at what’s going on there, you know, you have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also,” he said when asked about the meeting with Scott by reporters on Air Force One on Thursday.

Trump added that many people believed that he had a point when he said that there were “bad people” on the other side of the protests.