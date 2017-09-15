Exclusive — Boy Who Got Wish to Mow White House Lawn: ‘It Was Really Cool’ to Meet President Trump, ‘Especially After He Retweeted Me’

WASHINGTON, DC — Frank “FX” Giaccio, of Falls Church, Virginia, the 11-year-old who had his wish to mow the White House lawn granted on Friday, told Breitbart News that it was “really cool” to meet President Donald Trump, “especially after he retweeted me.”

advertisement

FX described in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News the moment he realized President Trump was coming to greet him at the Trump International Hotel, where he and his father, Gregory Giaccio, chose to enjoy lunch after their historic visit and meeting with the commander-in-chief at the White House.

“I saw him walking down the hall, and when he stopped a few steps short of the Oval Office and turned, I knew that he was coming for me,” FX said. “It was actually really cool. Especially after he retweeted me.”

Trump tweeted a video of FX shortly after they met in the White House Rose Garden:

Frank “FX” Giaccio-

On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania & myself, THANK YOU for doing a GREAT job this morning! @NatlParkService gives you an A+! pic.twitter.com/135DxuapUI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

FX wrote to President Trump earlier this year, saying it would be an “honor [to] mow the White House lawn some weekend for you.”

He found out that his wish to mow the Rose Garden lawn came true on his eleventh birthday, August 2.

FX said that while he does not have any employees at the moment, he has a few clients. That number is likely to grow over the next few days.

Asked about his career aspirations, FX said, “I want to become a Navy SEAL.”

His father said it was the book Way of the Warrior Kid that prompted FX to set his sights on that courageous path. “He read that book, and that’s why he wants to become a Navy SEAL,” Gregory said.

FX participates in an annual charity ride in Dover, Delaware, called the “Annual Amish Country Bike Tour.” Gregory told Breitbart News, “When he was nine, he did a 25-mile cycle.” FX, at 11, just participated in the 50-mile charity ride last month.

From a young age, Gregory encouraged FX to learn fiscal responsibility and the importance of self-reliance. “That’s the kind of dedication he has,” he told Breitbart News of FX.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.