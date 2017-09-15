Family Research Council, Susan B. Anthony List Endorse Graham-Cassidy Obamacare Repeal Bill

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins and Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) President Marjorie Dannenfelser released a joint statement on Friday endorsing the Graham-Cassidy legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare through block grants.

Both the FRC and SBA List presidents credit Graham-Cassidy for codifying in federal health law the principle contained in the Hyde Amendment that abortion is not health care and should not be subsidized by the government. The Graham-Cassidy legislation will also redirect money away from abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood. Both organizations argue that Graham-Cassidy would create better state-based health insurance solutions compared to Obamacare.

The Graham-Cassidy legislation would repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates and would deliver health care to the states so that local governments can design more affordable alternatives to the Affordable Care Act.

The Family Research Council and the Susan B. Anthony List said a joint statement:

We applaud Senators Graham and Cassidy for their leadership and strongly endorse the bill they have crafted. This legislation offers Republicans the best chance to fulfill their promises to repeal and replace Obamacare, stop taxpayer funding of abortion, and redirect tax dollars away from the nation’s largest abortion business, Planned Parenthood, to comprehensive health care alternatives. It is now well past time for Republicans in Congress to deliver on those promises. The Graham-Cassidy bill offers them the best chance to do that, with only 51 votes needed in the Senate to pass it before the September 30 deadline. The prior Congress passed legislation to repeal Obamacare and fund alternatives instead of Planned Parenthood that would have become law had it not been vetoed by President Obama, and now they have a commitment from President Trump to sign it. The pro-life majority controls both chambers of Congress and the White House. The GOP is without excuse. We urge them to keep their promise and repeal Obamacare and end the forced partnership between taxpayers and Planned Parenthood. Failure to keep their promise to voters will bring into question whether this Congress can truly be called the ‘pro-life Congress.’ Rhetoric must be translated into verifiable action.

The Family Research Council and Susan B. Anthony List concluded in their statement, “The time for results is now. Lives depend on Congress’ leadership and action to enact the Graham-Cassidy bill.”