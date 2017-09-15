Paul Ryan Signals Support for Graham-Cassidy Obamacare Repeal Plan as Momentum Grows

House Speaker Paul Ryan signaled support for Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy’s legislation on Friday to repeal and replace Obamacare through block grants.

Speaker Ryan said, “I appreciate Senators Graham and Cassidy continuing to work on a plan to pass the Senate. I’ll take federalism over Obamacare any day.”

Momentum for the Obamacare block grant repeal legislation continues to grow. Sens. Cassidy and Graham said on Friday that they believe that they nearly have the votes to have the bill pass through the Senate.

A number of governors have come out publicly in support of the new Obamacare repeal legislation. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal plan in exclusive interviews with Breitbart News. Herbert declared that the bill was a “vast improvement over the Affordable Care Act.” Graham told Breitbart News that at least 14 governors support the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare legislation.

President Donald Trump applauded the legislation, and hopes that the bill will serve as the vehicle to repeal and replace Obamacare.