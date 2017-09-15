White House Will Release ‘Priorities and Principles’ of DACA Immigration Deal in 7-10 Days

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Friday that the Trump Administration will be laying out details of a possible deal with Democrat and Republican congressional leaders to pass legislation on DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and border security measures.

One reporter referenced President Donald Trump’s tweet that no chain migration could be a part of an immigration bill, then asked Sanders, “What did he mean by that?”

advertisement

CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

“The President is focused on making sure that in the efforts of these ongoing conversations between both Democrats and Republicans, that we deliver on responsible immigration reform. He wants to help American workers and families,” replied Sanders.

Chain migration refers to those who hold legal status in the U.S. and use that status to bring members of their family to the United States. The question has been raised in relation to the possibility that DACA recipients, if given legal status in the, could in turn use that to get status for members of their extended families.

“No deal has been final reached on this process,” Sanders continued. “He supports making an agreement on DACA, but that would have to include massive border security and interior enforcements.”

Media reports have been rife with comments from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi after they took part in a dinner meeting with President Trump on Wednesday evening. The two followed up with a joint statement indicating that they made a deal with the President to quickly legalize DACA and would not include the building of the southern border wall Trump promised during his 2016 campaign. Trump refuted the claims of Schumer and Pelosi at he traveled to Florida on Thursday morning, stating that no deal had been reached.

“He’s still 100% committed to the wall. And we’re going to be laying out what our specific priorities and principles are in that front over the next 7-10 days. We’ll make sure that you guys are all part of that,” Sanders continued in Friday’s briefing.

A reporter pressed, “…this is referring to the idea that people given status in a bill could not then sponsor relatives later for immigration status. Has he drawn a red line on that?”

“As you know this president doesn’t use the term red line,” replied Sanders who returned to saying that details will be laid out in the days ahead.

Another reporter asked how the White House defines amnesty and whether amnesty includes a path to citizenship for “Dreamers” or “other undocumented people.”

“The President supports the DACA program and supporting making a deal on that, but again that has to include that massive border security,” Sanders replied.

Sanders was pressed again about a path to citizenship and DACA.

“That whole definition says deferred so I think that takes away the idea of the permanent piece when the idea of DACA is literally the definition of it is deferred action, meaning it’s not a permanent process,” she replied.

“So you don’t support a path to citizenship, is that what you’re saying?” the reporter pressed.

Sanders returned to saying that details of the deal will be released in the next 7-10 days. She said the focus right now is making sure the program gets taken care of and they get massive border security and interior enforcement. “Some of the specific things that we’d probably like to see: end to sanctuary cities, expedited removal, more immigration judges, supporting things like the RAISE Act, those are things that you’ll see us focus on and talk more about in the coming days,” said Sanders.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana