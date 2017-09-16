Mo Brooks Endorses Roy Moore in AL Sen Race — ‘All of America Is Watching Alabama’

Saturday at a campaign event in Huntsville, AL, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) endorsed former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Brooks told the crowd assembled at a rally for Moore at the Von Braun Civic Center that he and his wife had already voted for Moore over his September 26 runoff competitor Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

“Elections are about choices,” Brooks said. “In this Senate race, the choice is Luther Strange or Roy Moore. Martha, my wife, and I have made our choice. We didn’t wait until September 26. We have already voted absentee ballot for Roy Moore.”

MO GOES MOORE Third-place finisher in #alsen announces his support in Huntsville, releases absentee ballot ! pic.twitter.com/6FKVX7yZSg — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 16, 2017

He then urged those in attendance to join he and his wife by voting for Moore in the September 26 runoff.

“The Senate race comes down to this: We are in an epic battle between the people of Alabama who put America first and the Washington swamp that hopes to buy Alabama’s Senate seat and put America second,” Brooks said. “All of America is watching Alabama to see who wins. I can’t speak for anyone else, but, as for me, I stand with America. I have voted for Roy Moore because Roy Moore not only stands with America, he will fight for America. I urge you to join that fight.”

Moore acknowledged the endorsement and expressed his gratitude for the endorsement from Brooks, who competed against Moore in last month’s Republican primary but came up short with a third-place finish.

“He was a very worthy competitor,” Moore said of Brooks. “He told the truth about what he stood for, and he stated them very clearly — something admirable in a political race as opposed to what I’ve been facing lately.”

“I hope that we will get behind what he’s saying,” Moore added. “We’ve got to turn America back. We got to turn to her back from what she was, and I appreciate Mo Brooks very much for what he’s done and from the bottom of my heart, Mo, thank you very much.”

Moore and Strange will face off on September 26 for the Republican Party’s nomination. The winner of that contest will face Democratic Party nominee former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in the special election on December 12.

