Rick Santorum on Obamacare Block Grant Repeal Bill: ‘Call Your Senator and Call Your Governor’ to Support the Legislation

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum told listeners of Breitbart News Daily on Saturday to “call your senator and call your governor” to support Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy’s bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The new legislation will repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandate, abolish many of Obamacare’s taxes, and deliver health care to the states so that governors and states houses can design more affordable health care systems to the Affordable Care Act. Graham explained to Breitbart News Daily that almost 20 Republican governors support the legislation. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows told Breitbart News that the plan has “real merit.” House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy have signaled support for the Obamacare repeal bill.

Santorum argued that Republicans should love this Obamacare repeal bill. He said, “The bill reduces the deficit, it cuts taxes, and it reduces spending. It gives governors the flexibility to design a program that fits you the best. What is in it that a Republican shouldn’t like?”

Santorum called for everyone to call Congress and their governor to support this legislation. Congress has until the end of September to pass to pass an Obamacare repeal bill using budgetary reconciliation to pass a bill in the Senate with a simple majority.

Santorum charged:

Let me assure you that no vote is solid. Please encourage everybody to contact their senator, contact their governor. Well you might say that I have a Democratic governor and won’t cooperate there are several states that do exceptionally well compared to other states compared to Obamacare. Lindsey laid this out: four states get 40 percent of the money and they’re only 20 percent of the population. If you get about Bill Nelson he gets about $10 billion more, I don’t about know how bill nelson goes back that he does not want to support this bill.

Santorum then explained to Breitbart News Daily that if Republicans fail to repeal Obamacare, then Democrats could seize the opportunity to establish a single-payer healthcare scheme. Santorum said, “If we don’t pass this what will happen, I can tell you that a whole lot of Republicans are not going to prop up Obamacare. President Donald Trump will not prop up Obamacare. We’re going to see a disaster. It will either happen through another reconciliation package which will be a year from now, or there’s going to be real suffering. We might end up in a debacle that ends up in Berniecare.”

Santorum concluded, “Call your senator and call your governor and tell them that this is the fair approach. How do you have a national system where four states get 40 percent of the money? We need a system and you decide where that money is spent and where it is allocated.”