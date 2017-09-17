SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Shares Meme of Him Hitting Hillary Clinton with a Golf Ball

Donald Trump plays a stroke in 2012 as he officially opens his multimillion pound Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
AFP/ Andy Buchanan

by Charlie Spiering17 Sep 20170

President Donald Trump retweeted an edited gif showing him hitting former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

“Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing,” the tweet reads with the hashtag “#CrookedHillary.”

The gif edits Trump’s hitting a golf ball at a golf course event and edits in footage of Clinton falling while climbing the steps to her plane in 2011.

The president spent a morning retweeting other images including him hauling jobs back from China.

Keep it up Libs, this will be 2020, one meme read, showing a map of the United States that was all red.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x