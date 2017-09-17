Donald Trump Shares Meme of Him Hitting Hillary Clinton with a Golf Ball

President Donald Trump retweeted an edited gif showing him hitting former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

“Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing,” the tweet reads with the hashtag “#CrookedHillary.”

advertisement

The gif edits Trump’s hitting a golf ball at a golf course event and edits in footage of Clinton falling while climbing the steps to her plane in 2011.

The president spent a morning retweeting other images including him hauling jobs back from China.

Keep it up Libs, this will be 2020, one meme read, showing a map of the United States that was all red.