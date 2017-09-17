Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘Melania Can’t Trust Trump’

Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) attacks on President Trump turned personal after she tweeted Friday that First Lady Melania Trump is among those who cannot trust the president.

“Democrats can’t trust Trump, Republicans can’t trust Trump, and Melania can’t trust Trump,” Waters wrote:

Democrats can't trust Trump, Republicans can't trust Trump, and Melania can't trust Trump — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 15, 2017

Waters, a frequent critic of Trump, ramped up her attacks on the president following his meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to discuss the potential legalization of DACA recipients and improvements in border security.

Trump quickly tweeted that he did not reach a deal on DACA with the two Democrat leaders but hinted at making a deal that would possibly give amnesty to illegal aliens.

Waters did not elaborate on her attack of the First Lady but could have been alluding to a Vanity Fair piece that tried to paint Melania as someone who is unhappy with the increased amount of scrutiny her marriage is getting now that Trump is president.

Other media outlets have been quick to judge that Melania’s non-verbal body language towards her husband is a sign that she does not trust him, without any basis in fact.

Waters also attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Facebook in her Friday tweetstorm. The California Democrat took aim at Sessions, referencing reports that Trump humiliated the attorney general after Sessions recused himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. She also accused Sessions of being a racist:

To Jeff Sessions, how does it feel to be dragged & humiliated? Now you know how the African Americans you disrespected feel — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 15, 2017

Waters also criticized Facebook for selling $100,000 worth of advertisements to a Russian firm that aimed to promote divisive messages about politics during the 2016 campaign: