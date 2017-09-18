Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: ‘Graham-Cassidy Is the Best Path Forward to Repeal and Replace Obamacare’

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey endorsed the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal legislation in a tweet on Monday, suggesting that the bill “is the best path forward to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

Ducey said, “Graham-Cassidy is the best path forward to repeal and replace Obamacare. I will continue to work with the Congress and the Administration to give states more flexibility and more options moving forward. Congress has 12 days to say ‘yes’ to Graham-Cassidy. It’s time for them to get the job done.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham welcomed Gov. Ducey’s endorsement for the Obamacare repeal bill. Graham said:

With Governor Ducey’s support, we are gaining the momentum we need to repeal and replace Obamacare. Governor Ducey rightly believes he can do a better job delivering health care to Arizonans than some nameless, faceless bureaucrat in Washington. The governor and his Arizona team are providing the conservative leadership that will get us over the top in passing Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson. They are practicing what they preach.

Graham added that it is “A great day for federalism, bad day for Obamacare.”

The new Obamacare repeal bill led by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Dean Heller (R-NV), will repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates and deliver health care to the states so that Republican states can design more conservative and affordable health care systems.

President Donald Trump applauded Sens. Graham and Cassidy’s efforts to revive Obamacare repeal; the president hopes that this legislation will serve as the vehicle to finally rescind the Affordable Care Act.

Gov. Ducey joins an increasingly long list of governors that support the new block grant repeal legislation, otherwise known as Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson (GCHJ). Sen. Graham told Breitbart News that nearly 20 Republican governors support the Obamacare repeal bill. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, endorsed the repeal bill in exclusive statements to Breitbart News. Gov. Walker, the chairman of the Republican Governors Association (RGA), said that the bill is “a winner all the way around.”

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) voted against previous Obamacare repeal bills. However, he told a reporter recently that he may “reluctantly” back Graham-Cassidy if Gov. Ducey endorses the bill. Now, it appears that McCain may vote for the Obamacare repeal bill. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) endorsed the Obamacare repeal legislation.

Cassidy suggested last week that Senate Republicans nearly have the votes to pass the Obamacare repeal bill in the upper chamber.