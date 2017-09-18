CBO Will Release Initial Score of Graham-Cassidy Obamacare Repeal Bill Next Week

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) will release a preliminary assessment of the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill early next week.

The CBO said in a statement:

That assessment, which is being prepared with the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation, will include whether the legislation would reduce on-budget deficits by at least as much as was estimated for H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act, as passed by the House on May 4, 2017; whether Titles I and II in the legislation would each save at least $1 billion; and whether the bill would increase on-budget deficits in the long term. CBO will provide as much qualitative information as possible about the effects of the legislation, however, CBO will not be able to provide point estimates of the effects on the deficit, health insurance coverage, or premiums for at least several weeks.

Congressional Republicans need to have a CBO score of the Obamacare repeal bill to see if it complies with the spending reduction requirements stipulated for budgetary reconciliation. Congress has until September 30 to use budgetary reconciliation to pass an Obamacare repeal bill that would allow Republicans to pass the bill in the upper chamber with a simple majority.

The Graham-Cassidy bill will repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandate and deliver health care to the states so that Republican states can design more affordable and conservative alternatives to the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said last week that they nearly have the votes for the bill to pass through the Senate. The Tea Party Patriots endorsed the Graham-Cassidy legislation on Monday and urged Congress to set America on the path to “fully repeal Obamacare.”

On Breitbart News Saturday on Sirius XM Patriot Channel 125, Sen. Lindsey Graham called on everyone concerned about repealing Obamacare to call their senators and representatives and “insist that we have the vote.”