Exclusive– Sen. Roy Blunt: ‘Graham-Cassidy Bill Would Make Quality Health Care More Affordable for Missourians’

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) endorsed the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

Sen. Blunt said in his statement to Breitbart News, “The health care system we have under Obamacare is unsustainable. In Missouri, the vast majority of counties have only one insurer option on the exchanges this year and premiums are expected to increase by double digits next year. The Graham-Cassidy bill would make quality health care more affordable for Missourians, and provide more flexibility to the states to implement solutions that work for families and employers.”

Sen. Blunt in an earlier tweet last week said, “Proud to support @lindseygrahamSC @billcassidy bill that would provide better health care for Missourians. Graham-Cassidy bill repeals #Obamacare mandates, protects those w/ pre-existing conditions, makes quality care more affordable.”

The Missouri Republican senator also co-sponsored the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal legislation. The Obamacare repeal bill would repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates and deliver health care to the states so that local governments can design more affordable alternatives to the Affordable Care Act.

The Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill continues to gain momentum. Sen. Bill Cassidy revealed last week that they nearly have the votes to pass the bill through the Senate. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Breitbart News that they have almost 20 governors that support the legislation. On Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey endorsed the Graham-Cassidy legislation. Ducey said that the bill “is the best path forward to repeal and replace Obamacare.”