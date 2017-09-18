The Hill: New GOP ObamaCare Repeal Bill Gains Momentum

A last-ditch effort by Senate Republicans to repeal and replace ObamaCare is gaining steam, suggesting lawmakers could face another vote on ending the former president’s signature law later this month.

Supporters do not have the 50 votes necessary to pass the bill yet, but pressure is growing on Republicans to back the measure, which could replace much of ObamaCare with block grants for states.

In a crucial boost for its chances on Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) offered his support.

“Congress has 12 days to say ‘yes’ to Graham-Cassidy. It’s time for them to get the job done,” he said, referring to the bill’s two main co-sponsors, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.).