‘I Say it Can Happen’ — Donald Trump Meets with Netanyahu on Israeli–Palestinian Peace

President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu on Monday in New York City, focusing intently on peace in the Middle East.

“We’re working very hard on it. We’ll see what happens. Historically, people say it can’t happen,” Trump said during his remarks before the meeting. “I say it can happen.”

Peace in the region was the only topic that Trump brought up in his brief remarks to reporters. When asked if he believed in a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, Trump would only say “we’ll see.”

Netanyahu agreed that peace was a goal for Israel, but pointedly mentioned the threat of Iran and the continued nuclear deal.

“I look forward to discussing with you how we can address together what you rightly call is the terrible nuclear deal with Iran and how to roll back Iran’s growing aggression in the region, especially in Syria,” he said to the president.

Reporters questioned Trump whether he was still prepared to end the Iran deal, but he remained non-committal.

“You’ll see very soon,” he said, noting that his administration was “constantly” talking about their options.

Netanyahu noted that under Trump, the relationship between the United States and Israel was better than ever before.

“I want to say that under your leadership, the alliance between America and Israel has never been stronger, never been deeper,” he said warmly.