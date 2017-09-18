Man Charged with Raping Teen, Taking Her to Planned Parenthood for Abortion

A Utah man has been charged with 12 counts of alleged rape of a teen he took to Planned Parenthood for an abortion in order to conceal his actions, court documents say.

The unidentified Salt Lake City man, 34, has been charged with raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly over the past year, reports the Salt Lake Tribune.

The news report states:

Court documents say that starting in September 2016, the man would message the girl via Facebook and tell her meet up with him. He would instruct the teen to tell her mother that she was going to the library, and he would pick her up and take her to his home to have sex with her, according to the documents. Afterward, he would drop the teen back off at home.

The teen said her stepfather threated to hurt her or her family if she refused to have sex with him. When she became pregnant, the man reportedly took her to three Planned Parenthood facilities to have an abortion.

The report continues:

Utah law requires a biological parent or guardian sign off on abortions for minors, and when the centers denied him, the teen said he gave her a drink to induce a miscarriage. The girl’s mother found a plastic bottle of the liquid mixture in the teen’s room and contacted police, telling them she suspected her daughter had been raped, according to court documents.

Court documents reportedly state the man told police he had been having sex with the teen “once or twice a month for a year,” and admitted he had taken the girl to Planned Parenthood for an abortion and then gave her a substance to drink to induce miscarriage when the clinics refused him.

The man reportedly sought an abortion for the teen “to hide what he had done.” He also reportedly “provided false information to the police in order to avoid prosecution for his conduct.”