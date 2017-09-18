Nolte: GOP Works Tirelessly to Help Illegal Aliens as Obamacare Premiums Spike 15 Percent

In early 2010, after a bunch of procedural gimmicks and a rigged Congressional Budget Office report allowed Obamacare to become law, the Republican Party went on a righteous repeal crusade.

“Just give use the House of Representatives, and we will kill Obamacare,” they told us.

So, in 2010, after a record-setting midterm election, voters gave Republicans total control of the House.

And they accomplished exactly nothing.

“This is not our fault,” they whined. “We need to control the Senate to stop Obamacare.”

So, in 2014, after a second record-setting midterm election, voters gave Republicans total control of both the House and the Senate.

And they accomplished exactly nothing.

“Come on, guys; it is not our fault,” they mewled. “We need the Senate, the House, and the presidency to kill Obamacare.”

So, in 2016, after years of repeal promises, years of astounding electoral victories, years of raising gajillions of dollars off of this very issue, years of defining themselves by the promise to repeal Obamacare, the American voters took them at their word and handed the GOP total control of the federal government; House, Senate, and presidency.

Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell were now not only in a position to finally rid our country of the hideous failure that is Obamacare, there was no promise the GOP could not keep, no wish they could not scratch off their list. With total control of the government, Republicans could pretty much do as they damn well pleased.

And what did the GOP do with this once-in-a-generation opportunity?

Launched endless investigations against their own president, pushed for amnesty for millions of illegal Democrats — oh, and of course, Obamacare remains the law of the land because it was always a lie. And isn’t John McCain a handy fall guy?

Yes, in the United States of America, even with Republicans in control of the government, freeborn men and women are still required by a fascist government to purchase an over-priced, completely unnecessary product (Cadillac health insurance) from a large corporation.

Meanwhile, out here in the Real World, the objective failure that is Obamacare is set to spike 15 percent next year. Look at these numbers: “average premiums will total $3,400 for a 21-year-old, $4,800 for a 45-year-old.”

How in the world is a 21 year-old supposed to get anywhere when the government mandates he pay an outrageous $300 a month for health insurance? How is a 45 year-old supposed to pay off her mortgage in time for retirement while paying $400 a month for health insurance?

Keep in mind that these numbers represent individual coverage.

Family coverage averages more than $1000 a month.

But that is only the beginning of Obamacare’s cost.

With individual deductibles averaging $4300 and family deductibles averaging $8400, unless something catastrophic happens, everyone is paying for their own health care on top of the premium cost.

In other words, unless something terrible happens to your health, Obamacare is useless. You never meet the deductible, so it never picks up your medical costs. This means that most people pay for insurance and for their own care.

Obamacare is like paying for a luxury car the government won’t let you drive.

And this is all due to the fact that Republicans will not allow freeborn Americans to sit down with a private business and work out a health coverage arrangement that benefits both. Without this freedom, millions of Americans are wasting thousands of dollars a year on a product they do not use or need.

Wait. It gets worse.

While backstabbing Republicans focus all their energy on helping millions of illegal aliens, according to our own government, by the end of 2018, 63 counties will not have a single Obamacare provider.

That leaves over 70,000 Americans without access to insurance through the individual market — 70,000 who cannot buy insurance in that market, even if they wanted to — and all because for seven years, the Republican Party lied to us.

Voters kept their end of the deal. But in the end, it was all a GOP con, a hustle, a lie, a fiction, a cheat, a fraud, a mockery…

Oh, Lucy is again holding the football. I have read all about it. But it is just more lies. Blah, blah, blah…

Now I would just like to know who the fools are still sending these GOP grifters money. How can such a useless and corrupt political party be raising record amounts of cash? What kind of lunatic funds a gang of serial liars who only want to investigate Trump and see to it that your vote is canceled out by an illegal alien?

You get what you pay for.