Report: Mike Pence Coming to Alabama to Campaign for Luther Strange

According to a report from Politico’s Matthew Nussbaum and Daniel Strauss, Vice President Mike Pence will be making his way to Alabama to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) next week.

Politico, citing “a senior administration official and two top political operatives,” reported Pence will be in Alabama next Monday. That is the day before Strange faces former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a runoff for the Republican Party’s nod for the special election being held to fill the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions.

“Pence will headline a get-out-the-vote rally for Strange,” Nussbaum and Strauss wrote in a story published Monday. “Pence’s appearance underscores the last-minute boost the White House is trying to give Strange in a race where most recent polls have shown him trailing Moore.”

The winner of the Strange-Moore match-up will face former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, the Democratic Party’s nominee.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an appearance on Strange’s behalf in Huntsville on Saturday at a time and location yet to be determined.

