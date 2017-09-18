Tea Party Patriots: ‘Pass Graham-Cassidy,’ Set America on Path to ‘Fully Repeal Obamacare’

Tea Party Patriots president Jenny Beth Martin released a statement on Monday endorsing the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill and argued that we should “set our country on a path to fully repeal Obamacare, and restore freedom, choice and affordability to our health care system.”

The Tea Party Patriots joined the Family Research Council and the Susan B. Anthony List to endorse the new Obamacare repeal legislation, known as Graham-Cassidy. Graham-Cassidy would repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates and deliver health care to the states so that Republican states can design more affordable and conservative alternatives to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Martin said in her statement that although a supermajority of conservative grassroots activists still support a full repeal of Obamacare, grassroots conservatives believe that Graham-Cassidy will serve as the first step towards repealing the ACA. Martin said, “Nevertheless, these same people believe Tea Party Patriots should support Graham-Cassidy as a step toward full repeal. They understand the window for the current reconciliation vehicle is closing at midnight on September 30.”

Republicans have a short window of opportunity to repeal Obamacare before the end of the month; the Senate has until September 30 to use budgetary reconciliation to pass an Obamacare repeal bill using a simple majority in the Senate. The Tea Party Patriots president explained:

In order for Graham-Cassidy to even see a floor vote before the September 30 deadline, Majority Leader McConnell must push CBO to have a score as soon as possible, and he must immediately take up the bill so as to short-cut Democrats’ attempt to run out the clock by forcing votes on hundreds and hundreds of amendments. Unfortunately, time is not on our side, and we must move quickly to ensure all procedural hurdles are cleared in time to have a final vote on an amended Graham-Cassidy plan ahead of the deadline.

Martin contends that Congress can continue to improve the Graham-Cassidy bill. She argues that the bill can do more to repeal Obamacare insurance regulations such as community ratings and essential benefits.

“We believe the bill could be improved. We want to see Senate Republicans do all they can to amend the Graham-Cassidy bill to provide even more freedom from Obamacare’s Title 1 regulations (the insurance company mandates that are driving premiums, deductibles, and co-pays through the roof) and from the onerous taxes imposed by Obamacare,” Martin said.

Jenny Beth Martin argues that they remain willing to work with Republican leadership to find a workable solution to repeal Obamacare as long as they focus on fulfilling Republicans’ seven-year long promise to repeal the ACA rather than trying to grant amnesty to illegal aliens. Martin said in her statement:

We are willing to bend and give to get as much as we can right now in a good faith effort to find a solution that can get 51 votes and repeal as much of Obamacare now as possible. In return, we insist that Senate Majority Leader McConnell and House Speaker Ryan get their priorities straight. Repealing Obamacare is a promise they’ve been making for seven years, and the opportunity to take a step towards repeal using reconciliation expires in less than two weeks. Instead of spending time over the next two weeks working to find a way to take care of people who broke the law to enter our country, they should focus on passing Graham-Cassidy. It is time to lead.

The Tea Party Patriots president concluded, “Our message is simple: Keep your promises. Do your job. Earn your pay. Repeal Obamacare. Pass Graham-Cassidy, set our country on a path to fully repeal Obamacare, and restore freedom, choice and affordability to our health care system.”