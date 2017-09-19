Americans for Limited Government: Graham-Cassidy Is ‘Last Best Chance’ to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning urged the Senate in a statement on Tuesday to pass the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill as the “last best chance” to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Manning said:

We are encouraged that the Senate is close to passage on the Cassidy-Graham bill, which is the last best chance for Republicans to keep their basic promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. It ends the noxious individual mandate that compels people to purchase health insurance. It ends the employer mandate which discouraged employers from hiring full-time employees. It increases flexibility for the states and respects them through its common-sense block grant formula, giving state legislatures a key role in offering lower-cost health insurance alternatives to their citizens. States are also empowered to apply for waivers from Obamacare regulations, allowing insurers to offer similar lower-cost alternatives to consumers.

Americans for Limited Government joined the Tea Party Patriots, the Family Research Council, and the Susan B. Anthony List to back the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare legislation. Graham-Cassidy would repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates and deliver health care to the states so that Republican states can design more affordable and conservative alternatives to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

President Manning said that although it remains “disappointing” that the Graham-Cassidy bill did not remove enough of the Obamacare insurance regulations, the legislation will serve as a step in the right direction to fully repeal Obamacare.

Manning concluded, “While the failure to rip all of the Obamacare regulations out in their entirety is disappointing, the Cassidy-Graham proposal is a step in the right direction and Congress must not miss this opportunity to act this year on keeping its promise.” He added, “This will set the stage for further next steps in eliminating the remaining competition-killing regulations that remain intact.”