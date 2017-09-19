Confirmed: Sarah Palin, Sebastian Gorka to Rally for Judge Roy Moore Thursday Night in Montgomery at Historic Train Depot

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — The Great America Alliance, MAGA Coalition, and Judge Roy Moore campaigns confirmed on Tuesday that late Thursday Dr. Sebastian Gorka and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will rally here in Montgomery for Judge Roy Moore.

Many other conservative stars are expected to attend as well.

advertisement

“Judge Moore has shown he has what it takes to stand up to the out-of-touch political establishment,” Palin, the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee, said in the press release announcing the rally. “The Judge has proven he’s not afraid of a fight for what is right, and he’s ready to take on DC’s swamp monsters and help make America great again. We need more bold leaders like Judge Moore who will fight for all of us in the US Senate.”

“I’m proud to support Judge Roy Moore and rally conservatives in Alabama behind his candidacy,” Gorka, until recently a Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump in the White House, added. “The Washington establishment fears Judge Moore because they know he will oppose them. Judge Moore will be a steadfast supporter of President Trump and a strong ally in helping to drain the swamp and pass his America First agenda.”

The Great America Alliance is hosting a bus tour statewide for Judge Moore, beginning right before the debate here in Montgomery on Thursday night between Moore and Washington, D.C., establishment-backed Luther Strange.

Per the press release announcing the event details, the Great America Alliance’s bus tour stop and rally in Montgomery will begin on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Train Depot at 300 Water Street in Montgomery. The rally will broadcast the debate between the conservative Moore and the establishment-backed Strange to the crowd. Local Alabama conservative radio host Matt Murphy is expected to appear at the event as well, and within 30 minutes of the close of the debate Murphy, Palin, Gorka, and many other high-profile conservatives are expected to speak at the rally—as well as Moore.

The Train Depot at 300 Water Street is in historic downtown Montgomery, just blocks away from the state Capitol building, the Hank Williams museum, and the Rosa Parks museum.

The Moore campaign also confirmed the details in a press release of its own.

Moore has been gaining traction in the final days ahead of the Sept. 26 GOP primary runoff for the U.S. Senate seat to succeed now U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, as Strange—despite millions upon millions of dollars in backing from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and so many other establishment organizations—has been losing momentum. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, however, are scheduled to campaign for Strange—whom they endorsed, even though he is not the conservative candidate but the establishment candidate—on Friday and Monday respectively.

The full event details are available here, on Judge Moore’s Facebook page.