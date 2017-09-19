Establishment Attacks Roy Moore for Condemning Racial Strife Among ‘Black, White, Red, and Yellow,’ As Media Lose Minds

After a recording emerged Monday from a Judge Roy Moore campaign rally at which the Senate candidate called for racial reconciliation amid strife nationwide, the mainstream media and leftist and establishment activists dug into Moore for his choice of language.

In an extended discussion of the dangers of sectional, partisan, and racial divisions within America and the terrible bloodshed of the time our country allowed these divisions to boil over, the Civil War, Moore told rally-goers:

Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.

Moore is locked in a tight GOP primary run-off for U.S. Senate with establishment-backed ex-lobbyist candidate Luther Strange. A “Republican monitoring the race” sent video of the event to The Hill, which in turn began the media pile-on over what it said was Moore’s “racially insensitive terms to describe Native Americans and Asians.”

In response, the Moore campaign simply pointed out that his comments match a still-ubiquitous Sunday school rhyme. “Red, yellow, black and white they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world…This is the gospel. If we take it seriously, America can once again be united as one nation under God,” the Moore campaign wrote in a Facebook statement.

It appears as though the “Republican monitoring the race” between Moore and Strange is from the GOP establishment, and attempted yet again to frame Moore’s comments here as some kind of mistake–similar to recent stories about 9/11 comments and shootings comments that Moore has made, referencing the lack of God in American society.

Within minutes of The Hill‘s story going live, Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) Communications Director Chris Pack tweeted the story and five others from mostly liberal journalists taking Moore to task for saying “red” and “yellow” people.

The SLF itself also quickly made hay with the video on their own website. The SLF, a political action committee connected to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has already spent millions supporting Luther Strange in this race to the chagrin of Moore and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), the third-place finisher in the primary’s first round. Last week, Moore attacked a debate co-sponsor for failing to disclose his own ties to the SLF.

Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley, in one of the outrage-pushing articles Pack retweeted, mockingly calls for Moore to receive divine punishment for his word-choice:

Ironically, one way God could improve white Americans’ relationships with Native Americans and Americans of Asian ancestry is by coming down hard on people like Roy Moore who still refer to Native Americans and Americans of Asian ancestry by using racial terms that were already considered insulting and antiquated 50 years ago.