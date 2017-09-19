FRC’s Tony Perkins: Judge Roy Moore ‘Proven He Is Willing to Stand Up for Our Constitution’

Family Research Council president Tony Perkins says former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore will provide the kind of “bold leadership” America needs.

“Over the years Judge Moore has proven he is willing to stand up for our Constitution and fight for the rights of the people,” Perkins said in a statement released by Moore’s campaign. “From working with him and evaluating his record as a public servant, FRC Action PAC believes he will provide needed leadership on important issues in the U.S. Senate.”

Moore is running against appointed incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in a primary run-off for the Senate seat once occupied by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

FRC Action PAC Executive Vice President Lt. General (retired) Jerry Boykin told Breitbart News Daily Sirius XM host Alex Marlow Tuesday Moore has “stood up against not only leadership in Alabama, but he stood up against the federal government.”

“Roy Moore is a constitutionalist,” said Boykin. “All you have to do is talk to him to understand that. I mean, he can literally quote the Constitution. And his actions have matched his words.”

Boykin further explained:

So you go back to a few years ago, when Roy Moore was told to take down the Ten Commandments. Now, whether you have the Ten Commandments up or not is not the key thing. The key thing is that Roy Moore said, “No, I’m not taking this down, because I have a constitutional right here in the state of Alabama to have a Ten Commandments up on the steps of the Supreme Court here.” And he refused to take it down.

“That is courage that is hard to find,” Boykin said, adding:

And then when the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage was a right, a constitutional right, Roy Moore said to his judges there in the state of Alabama, “The Supreme Court can’t tell us in the state of Alabama what to do on this issue, and unlike what most people think, all federal rulings don’t supersede or overtake all state rulings.” He stood up and said, “You don’t have to obey this.’”

“I am honored to have the support of FRC Action,” Moore said, according to alreporter.com:

FRC Action and the Family Research Council have been leaders in the fight for restoring values to our nation for years. Through their annual Value Voters Summit, countless thousands of Christians have become engaged in the political process. Together, we will work to make America good again, and great again.

On his campaign website, Moore states his pro-family, pro-life positions:

A strong family based on marriage between one man and one woman is and should remain our only guide and model. I oppose abortion, same-sex marriage, civil unions, and all other threats to the traditional family order. Federal funding for Planned Parenthood or any form of abortion should be stopped. We must remain a moral and virtuous people, “One Nation under God.” I support freedom of worship and the recognition of that God upon Whom we have always relied in peace and war.

Strange does not address pro-life issues on his campaign website.

Troy Newman, the president of leading pro-life, Christian organization Operation Rescue, also endorsed Moore for the U.S. Senate.

“I know Judge Roy Moore to be a dedicated Christian and social conservative who will not compromise on the matters of life,” Newman said. “He is staunchly pro-life, and a true defender of religious freedom.” He went on:

Judge Moore is a man of faith that based his decisions on the court not on his opinions, but on the law of the land, even though it has cost him personally and professionally. It’s not often we find a political candidate that will do what is right, knowing that negative consequences will come. This is the kind of man of honor and principle we need in Washington, DC.

The Alabama primary runoff election is September 26. The winner of that race will face the Democratic candidate – former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones – on December 12.