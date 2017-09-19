Lindsey Graham: Breitbart, Steve Bannon Critical to Passing Federalism-Focused Obamacare Repeal

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters on Air Force Two on Tuesday that Breitbart News and former White House Chief Strategist and present Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon have been critical to passing a state-based Obamacare repeal bill. Graham said Bannon has “been very helpful” and “he loves the idea of federalism.”

The South Carolina senator told reporters that he has been talking to Bannon. Graham said, “Ok, me and Darth Vader are now talking to each other,” adding:

advertisement

Steve and I have our differences. But he loves the idea of federalism. He said, ‘This is the best idea I’ve heard in years, maybe not coming from the best guy I’ve known in years’…but he really has been very helpful in his world, of pointing out this is the best alternative to Obamacare that’s been put forward. And so I’ve got Alan Greenspan, Jeb Bush, and Steve Bannon. If you can do better than that, call me.

Breitbart News has been at the forefront of the new Obamacare repeal legislation. Breitbart News first broke the story in an exclusive interview with former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum. Santorum revealed that he assembled a coalition of Republicans including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) on a new bill to repeal and replace Obamacare through block grants to the states.

This past Saturday, Santorum argued that Breitbart News was ahead of the curve, covering Republicans’ renewed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare well before other news outlets. Santorum said on Breitbart News Daily, “Thanks for the great work you guys are doing at Breitbart for actually covering the news, particularly in this health care issue, there really has not been any other news outlet that has gotten a pulse of what’s going on here. I’m sure you’ve been reporting that this bill is now being talked about by everybody, but Breitbart was ahead of the curve. You guys saw this coming, so congratulations.”

Breitbart News chronicled the rise of this new Obamacare repeal bill, first interviewing Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy; both senators outlined the proposal’s federalist approach to block grant health care to the states. Graham and Cassidy argued that Republican states can create more conservative and affordable alternatives to the Affordable Care Act.

Breitbart News then interviewed Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker about his endorsement of the state-based health care repeal of Obamacare. Walker suggested, “What a perfect way to kickstart a true repeal and replace of Obamacare by sending it back to the states where we’re definitely more effective, more efficient, and more accountable to the people.”

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal plan in exclusive statements to Breitbart News.

Now, Sen. Graham said that nearly 20 governors support the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal legislation. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence endorsed the bill. Prominent conservative groups such as the Tea Party Patriots and the Family Research Council support the legislation, and House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy support the bill.

Sen. Graham said that they almost have the votes for the Obamacare repeal bill to pass through the Senate.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s endorsed the Graham-Cassidy bill on Monday, which puts pressure on Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) to support the Obamacare repeal legislation. Graham suggested that McCain will likely vote for the bill. Graham told reporters, “John wanted to hear from the state. The state spoke. Lamar has said publicly there really is no bipartisan bill that’s going anywhere that could fundamentally change Obamacare. So I think we’re going to have a hearing, I’ll let John speak for himself, but he likes federalism. Let’s put it this way, I feel very good about this, and we’ll see.”

Vice President Pence said, “I want to make sure that members of the Senate know the president and our entire administration supports Graham-Cassidy. We think the American people need this.”

“I’m going to make the case: this is the moment, now is the time. We have 12 days,” Pence added.