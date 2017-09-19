Mitch McConnell PAC Floods Alabama with More False Ads Attacking Roy Moore, President Trump’s Agenda

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backing Luther Strange, is flooding the state of Alabama here with more false attack ads against conservative Judge Roy Moore that hurt President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The attack ads—which have been proven demonstrably false by not just Breitbart News but also PolitiFact—falsely claim that Judge Roy Moore does not support President Trump’s border wall.

After Breitbart News and PolitiFact demonstrated that the first ad that Senate Leadership Fund did on this was untrue, Senate Leadership Fund came back with two more separate ads that also are untrue—and use the same quotes out of context to attack Moore.

“The ad uses video selectively,” PolitiFact wrote, rating the ad “mostly false.”

“The Senate Leadership Fund ad describes Moore as being on the ‘wrong side of Trump’s border wall,’” PolitiFact added in its ruling. “Based on that and the clips in the ad, most viewers might reasonably think that means Moore is against a wall. In fact, Moore doesn’t want to wait and would rather deploy the American military immediately to secure the border with Mexico. If after that a wall is needed, he said the country should build it. What we have is more of a difference on tactics, not overall strategy or outcomes. The ad makes it sound like the gap is more than that. The ad contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts the would give a different impression. We rate it Mostly False.”

So, now after the first ad was demonstrated to be entirely untrue, Senate Leadership Fund is out with two new ones that do the same thing on Tuesday—and one that recycles old attacks against Moore’s work for a charity:

Of course, suggesting that a Republican who does support the president’s agenda does not support the president’s agenda—in other words, intentionally creating division inside the GOP between the president and frontrunner candidate for the U.S. Senate—hurts the president and his agenda.

Breitbart News has repeatedly asked multiple staffers for the Strange campaign whether he supports or disavows the Senate Leadership Fund ads that hurt the president and his agenda and falsely attack Moore with deceptively edited videos, and Strange has refused to answer.

What makes all of this even more odd is that Trump himself is heading down here to Alabama on Friday to campaign for Strange in the Huntsville area, despite the fact that Moore is more in line with the principles he espoused over the course of the campaign. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to campaign for Strange next Monday here in the state.

Moore, meanwhile, enjoys a commanding lead—despite the millions upon millions of dollars in attack ads against him, most of which are false.